Boil Water Advisory issued for part of Hardin Co.

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Officials have issued a Boil Water Advisory for a portion of Hardin County.

The advisory is for Hardin County Water District No. 2, including part of Elizabethtown and Highway 62 from French Street to I-65. It also includes the area from Pear Orchard Road north to Madison Drive.

Customers in the impacted area are asked to boil their water for three minutes, and only use boiled or bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and washing dishes.

Further advisories include thoroughly flushing plumbing and chilled water lines one the advisory is lifted, and not using ice from automatic ice makers.

For a full map of the impacted area, click here.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call 270-737-1056.

