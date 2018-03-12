Cards are #1 seed in Lexington Region

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The UofL women (32-2) are the #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament Lexington Region and will tip off the tournament in the KFC YUM! Center on Friday against #16 seed Boise State (23-9).

That game will tip off at 12 p.m. and be televised nationally on ESPN2.

>> Get the latest on the Louisville Cardinals in the Cards Corner

Game two will pit #8 seed Marquette and #9 Dayton. That game will tip off 30 minutes after the Cards game wraps up. The winners will meet on Sunday.

If UofL wins both games this weekend at home, they would then travel to Lexington and Rupp Arena for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

The other top seeds in the Lexington Region are #2 Baylor, #3 Tennessee, and #4 Stanford.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Durr and Walz named ACC Player of the Year and Coach of the Year

+ Girl, 7, sings National Anthem at UofL women's basketball game

Western Kentucky is the #11 seed in the Region and will take on #6 Oregon State on Friday at 12 p.m. in Knoxville, Tennessee.

#1 UConn (32-0) is the overall top seed in the tournament. The Huskies are on the opposite of the bracket of the Cards, so a rematch would not happen until the National Championship game.

Mississippi State (32-1) is the top seed in the Kansas City Region, and a potential UofL opponent in the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.