Grayson County teacher charged with sodomy of student

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - Police arrested a Grayson County High School teacher, accusing him of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

Jonathan Jones, 26, is charged with third degree sodomy, a felony.

>> MUGSHOTS: March 2018 Roundup

The Leitchfield Police Department said Jones had a 17-year-old female student at his house on March 8. The two engaged in a sexual act, according to his arrest report.

He was taken into custody Monday, March 12.

We are reaching out to Grayson County High School officials for comment.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.