Grayson County teacher charged with sodomy of student

A Clark County man faces animal cruelty charges for an incident that was caught on camera.More >>
A Clark County man faces animal cruelty charges for an incident that was caught on camera.More >>
A woman was nearly shot in the head when a bullet flew through her car window while she was driving near Churchill Downs on Monday morning.More >>
A woman was nearly shot in the head when a bullet flew through her car window while she was driving near Churchill Downs on Monday morning.More >>
Police arrested a Grayson County High School teacher, accusing him of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.More >>
Police arrested a Grayson County High School teacher, accusing him of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.More >>
Officials have issued a Boil Water Advisory for a portion of Hardin County.More >>
Officials have issued a Boil Water Advisory for a portion of Hardin County.More >>
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is threatening to drop plans for building a new on-land casino in southern Indiana while arguing it shouldn't be forced to pay a $50 million state fee for acquiring two horse track casinos near Indianapolis.More >>
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is threatening to drop plans for building a new on-land casino in southern Indiana while arguing it shouldn't be forced to pay a $50 million state fee for acquiring two horse track casinos near Indianapolis.More >>