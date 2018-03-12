Proposed senate bill won't solve Indiana teacher shortage; what's next?

Indiana lawmakers were hoping to solve a statewide teacher shortage with a bill that was up for discussion Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - Indiana lawmakers were hoping to solve a statewide teacher shortage with a bill that was up for discussion Monday.

Part of Senate Bill 387 would have allowed teachers without a certification to fill some of those open positions, but that's now been taken off the table.

According to the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA), the bill would have only created more problems by putting unqualified people at the head of the classroom.

ISTA President Teresa Meredith told us the teacher shortage is at a crisis point.

"I think the individuals who are writing these laws, they aren't aware as much," Meredith said. "They don't understand what they're writing about. I don't know that they are really, truly listening."

New Albany Assistant Superintendent Bill Briscoe said his district has been able to succeed despite the shortage, but he understands it's a major issue in the state.

"We've had a couple positions that we've been concerned with," Briscoe told us. "It's taken a little longer than usual, but so far we've done a good job filling those positions."

Briscoe said some of the certification tests have a passing rate of just 18 to 20%.

"There's more than just the teacher that's wrong with that," Briscoe said. "The test also has some deficiencies probably, so I think that's something they need to look into."

While the language in the bill has changed to reflect that all teachers will still need to be certified, it still hasn't been finalized yet.

