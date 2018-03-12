Wine is on the line as Cards try to get the best of UConn in NCAA Tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UConn is the #1 overall seed in the NCAA Women's Tournament, but UofL is also a #1 seed, and could face the Huskies in the National Championship game.

That happened in 2009 and 2013, both UConn wins.

This time, there's is more than a trophy on the line.

The night before the Cards February 12 game at UConn, a 69-58 loss, UofL head coach Jeff Walz had dinner at Geno Auriemma's house.

"We had a very nice meal at his house, a few very nice bottles of wine," Walz said. "We have a little agreement here, he owes me three bottles right now for winning the league championship, regular season and three for winning the conference tournament title. Then when we get to the Final Four, he said it's three, and then his text to me was 'and then when you finish second, it's three,' so our goal is to finish first and then I'll send him three."

The Cards being their Road to the Final Four on Friday at 12 p.m. in the KFC YUM! Center hosting Boise State.

