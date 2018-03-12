1 injured in fiery crash on I-264 E at Exit 9

One person was hurt in the crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer Aron Scott)

All eastbound lanes of I-264 are closed near Exit 9 due to this fiery crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer Zeonni Amor)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 264 East (Watterson Expressway) just after the exit for Taylor Boulevard on Monday night.

WAVE 3 News viewer Zeonni Amor captured video of a car completely engulfed in flames at that location.

>> RAW VIDEO: Fiery crash shuts down I-264 E at Taylor Blvd.

It happened at 10:50 p.m., according to MetroSafe. One person reported injuries to officers once they got on scene. That person was rushed to the hospital. His or her condition is not known.

Kentucky Transportation officials told us two cars and a flat bed truck crashed. The crash scene stretched between Exit 9, for Taylor Boulevard, and Exit 10, for Southern Parkway and 3rd Street.

All eastbound lanes of I-264 were blocked for about two hours. The scene has since been cleared.

