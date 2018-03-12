Teachers not backing down: Rally against pension bill brings hundreds to Frankfort

Protesters want legislators to find funding for the pension before cutting teachers' benefits. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

We flew over the crowd on the steps of the Capitol in Frankfort on Monday. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - It was a sea of red outside the state Capitol in Frankfort on Monday night as more than a thousand teachers rallied against the GOP's pension reform bill.

Protest organizers want legislators to "identify new revenue sources and tax reform before cutting promised benefits," according to a press release.

Senate Bill 1 would save taxpayers an estimated $3 billion dollars over the next 20 years. But most of the savings would come from a temporary reduction in annual cost-of-living increases for retired teachers.

"We've been promised these things for many years and we're counting on them," retired teacher Ginnie McKenzie said. "When we decided to retire, we took those things into account. And now they're being taken from us and we're very, very upset."

The rally ended with the Twisted Sister song, "We're Not Gonna Take It."

SB 1 was scheduled for a vote Friday, but lawmakers ended up sending it back to committee for more work after a large protest inside the Capitol.

