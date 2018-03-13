Dog with human face is freaking out the internet

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A dog named Yogi looks like a human and the internet can't handle it.

Yogi is a 1-year-old Shih-poo who has an uncanny resemblance to a human man.

Yogi's owner Chantal Desjardins said she never noticed it until she posted Yogi's picture on her Facebook page and all her friends completely lost it.

From buzzfeed.com

