Dog with human face is freaking out the internet

"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz will bring her "This is Me" book tour to the Kentucky Center on April 6th.More >>
"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz will bring her "This is Me" book tour to the Kentucky Center on April 6th.More >>
His name is Cho, which means "dog" in Vietnamese, and he's a cat who sells fish in Vietnam.More >>
His name is Cho, which means "dog" in Vietnamese, and he's a cat who sells fish in Vietnam.More >>
Cold start to the day with some fog possible through sunrise. Otherwise, a sunny start to the day that will quickly “cloud up” by the afternoon.More >>
Cold start to the day with some fog possible through sunrise. Otherwise, a sunny start to the day that will quickly “cloud up” by the afternoon.More >>
1-year-old Shih-poo named Yogi looks eerily similar to a human man. And it's freaking people out.More >>
1-year-old Shih-poo named Yogi looks eerily similar to a human man. And it's freaking people out.More >>
The trailer was hauling 38 cattle.More >>
The trailer was hauling 38 cattle.More >>