Trailer hauling cattle catches fire on I-265

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A trailer hauling cattle caught fire Tuesday morning and caused a portion of Interstate 265 to be shut down.

The fire started in the northbound lanes of I-265 near Stonestreet Road around 2:20 a.m., according to MetroSafe.

The trailer was hauling 38 cattle. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said some of the cattle died.

The condition of the driver has not been released.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

