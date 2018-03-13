Cat named Dog sells fish and is the internet's newest celebrity - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cat named Dog sells fish and is the internet's newest celebrity

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Cho has nearly 65,000 followers on Instagram (Source: Instagram @dog1501) Cho has nearly 65,000 followers on Instagram (Source: Instagram @dog1501)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - His name is Cho, which means "dog" in Vietnamese, and he's a cat who sells fish in Vietnam. 

Cho has nearly 65,000 followers on Instagram, all waiting to see what he'll wear next. Cho's owner uses him as a model and ambassador to bring customers to his fish stand in the Hai Phong market.

Cho models different outfits, from policeman to musician to pirate and the internet can't get enough. 

Cho's owner says he wants to use the kitty's popularity to promote his country. 

