'This Is Us' star to bring book tour to Louisville

Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson, will bring her "This is Me" book tour to the Kentucky Center. (Source: The Kentucky Center)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you just can't get enough of "This is Us," Kate Pearson herself is headed to Louisville.



Chrissy Metz will bring her "This is Me" book tour to the Kentucky Center on April 6.

Tickets start at $50 and include a copy of her new memoir, "This is me: loving the person you are today."



VIP meet and greet packages are also available.

