JCPS: 18 students transported with minor injuries following bus crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Multiple injuries have been reported following a crash involving a Jefferson County Public School bus.

The accident was reported on Blue Lick Road at Whiteoak Park Road at 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

Bus number 1240 was transporting 40 students from Fairdale and Coral Ridge Elementary Schools at the time of the crash, according to JCPS director of transportation Randy Frantz.

Frantz said 18 of those students were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with minor injuries. The other students onboard were transferred to another bus and taken to school.



The bus driver appeared to be OK, according to Frantz.

According to dispatchers, two adults in a second vehicle have minor to moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

