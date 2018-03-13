Study: 1 in 5 Americans refuse to talk salary amount with significant other

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – First comes love, then comes marriage. But what about mapping out money for the month, paying bills and balancing a checkbook? That has to fall somewhere in the middle right? Or does it?



A new study from financial firm Aspiration says 1 in 5 Americans refuse to tell anyone how much money they make, even their significant other.



Only 60 percent of women and 52 percent of men talk about money with their partner. According to the study, 45 percent of couples wait until they live together to talk about salary, 15 percent wait until they are engaged and 10 percent of couples wait until they are married to share how much money they make.



Most marriage experts say this is a huge no-no, and that money talk needs to happen before marriage talk.

According to a study by Kansas State University, money is the number one cause of stress in relationships and having financial arguments is the top predictor of divorce.



On the flip side, the study revealed couples who trust their partner with finances felt more secure, argued less and were more intimate.



So when is the right time to bring up money?



Marriage experts say before the ring, you need to talk about spending.



For specific questions to ask, click or tap here.



