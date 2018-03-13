March 13, 2018

Louisville Urban League

The Louisville Urban League joined Dawne on the show to discuss two programs they offer, Kentuckiana Builds and the Urban Senior Jobs Program.

Kentuckiana Builds is a partnership between the Kentucky Education & Workforce Development Cabinet, KentuckianaWorks and the Louisville Urban League. It can in just 7 weeks prepare you for a career in construction. To be eligible to receive training through Kentuckiana builds you must be at least 18 years old, be eligible to work in the United States, have a state-issued ID, have a high school diploma or GED and for men only be Selective Service compliant. If you are interested in the Kentuckiana Builds program contact the Louisville Urban League at 502-566-3371.

The Urban Senior Jobs Program helps seniors 55 years old and older to start new careers. For more information on the program contact the Louisville Urban League at 502-566-3371 or visit LUL.org.

Women 4 Women

The Filly Women's Only Half Marathon

Four Miler

Sunday, June 10th

7:30am

The Parklands at Floyds Fork

$60-$40; price increases after March 31

Volunteers needed

W4W.org

