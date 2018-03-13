Family: Woman kills herself after killing teen granddaughter with cerebral palsy

Aurelia Castillo, a 14-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, was found shot to death in a Shelbyville home Monday. (Source: Castillo family)

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A grandmother killed her granddaughter, who has special needs, and then turned the gun on herself, a family member said.

The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.

Samantha Castillo said the people who died were her mother, Julia Cash-Owens, and her 14-year-old daughter, Aurelia Castillo.

Samantha Castillo also said her daughter had cerebral palsy.

Samantha Castillo said her mother, Cash-Owens, told her to go to the bank Monday afternoon with her son, who is autistic. The four lived together at the home on Hunting Hills. When Samantha Castillo got home, she said she found out her mother had killed her daughter and then herself. Police said they responded to the home on a report of two people with possible gunshot wounds.

Cash-Owens was pronounced dead at the scene. The teenage victim was rushed to an area hospital, where she died.

Police said the deaths are being investigated as a domestic matter and no additional suspects are being sought.

A motive hasn't been released.

