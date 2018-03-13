Woman, juvenile dead in Shelbyville shooting

The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, according to Shelbyville police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman and a female juvenile died after they were found shot inside of a home.

The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, according to Shelbyville police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police said the deaths are being investigated as a domestic matter and no additional suspects are being sought at this time.

