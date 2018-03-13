Girl Scouts, Republic Bank team up to support troops

The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
A mix of light rain and light snow showers have developed north and east of Louisville.More >>
A mix of light rain and light snow showers have developed north and east of Louisville.More >>
Republic Bank and the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana are working together to send some treats to soldiers overseas.More >>
Republic Bank and the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana are working together to send some treats to soldiers overseas.More >>
The accident was reported on Blue Lick Road at Whiteoak Park Road at 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The accident was reported on Blue Lick Road at Whiteoak Park Road at 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
A new study from financial firm Aspiration says 1 in 5 Americans refuse to tell anyone how much money they make, even their significant other.More >>
A new study from financial firm Aspiration says 1 in 5 Americans refuse to tell anyone how much money they make, even their significant other.More >>