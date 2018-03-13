Girl Scouts, Republic Bank team up to support troops

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Republic Bank and the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana are working together to send some treats to soldiers overseas.

As the 2018 Girl Scout cookie season enters its final week, the Girl Scouts and Republic Bank are asking the community to help donate cookies to military members stationed overseas.

The project, Operation Cookie, has a goal to exceed last year's mark of 34,000 cookies going to those overseas.

"We know from talking to some of those folks that's just one of the cherished memories from home," Republic Bank CEO Steve Trager said. "We are delighted to purchase the first 2,000 boxes of cookies to send to the troops."

Republic Bank added debit and credit cards to the Girl Scouts' arsenal this year. Both organizations hope the new technology will help this be Operation Cookie's most successful year to date.

