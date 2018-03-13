Doug McCann: Assistant Bullitt County Attorney who was robbed announces retirement

A man who usually prosecutes crimes became a victim on March 4, when he was robbed at gunpoint and tied up in his own home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Assistant Bullitt County Attorney Doug McCann announced his retirement barely a week after a scary armed robbery at his home.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Assistant Bullitt County Attorney who was robbed at gunpoint, and bound, has decided to retire.

In a brief letter dated March 9, Doug McCann cited "medical issues" as he submitted his retirement to Bullitt County Attorney John Wooldridge:

Please accept this letter as notice of my retirement from my position as Assistant Bullitt County Attorney effective immediately. Due to medical issues, I do not feel I can continue to adequately represent the citizens of Bullitt County in this position.

It has been an honor to work with you and the Bullitt County Attorney's Office. I wish you and your office the best in the future.

Investigators said that late on the might of March 4, McCann opened his door to help a woman, and suddenly became a victim.

McCann told investigators the woman explained to him that her car had broken down near his home and she needed to use the bathroom. He let her in.

"He was met by a female," Bullitt County Sheriff Chief Deputy Mike Cook said. "And ultimately, a male entered the home and brandished a firearm."

?With a gun to his head, McCann was ordered to a back bedroom. Cook said the couple took a cord and bound the attorney's hands and feet. They ran off with his wallet, $65 and his handgun. It all happened on Proctor Lane off Highway 44 East, near Shepherdsville, part of the Lazy River neighborhood.

The assistant county attorney was able to get untied and call for help. His family was out of town, so coworkers checked on him the next day.

