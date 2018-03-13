Omega Psi Phi hosts 22nd Men of Quality forum

The Men of Quality group hosted a lifestyle choices forum for middle and high school students today. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Men of Quality forum showcased lifestyle choices for middle and high school students today.

The program was held at the University of Louisville Student Activity Center.

It was hosted by the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and aimed to help young men be their best selves.

"Today is all about empowering young African American men, issues they are dealing with," Michael Shoulders with the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity said.

This was the 22nd year for the event.

