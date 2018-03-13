School districts plan for student walkout Wednesday

Since the deadly mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, there have been a wave of threats against schools in WAVE Country. (Source: NBC News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Schools and students around the country are answering the call to action about school shootings one month after the deadly attack in Parkland, Florida. Hundreds of students around the country have taken to the streets in the recent weeks protesting for stricter gun legislation and better safety in schools.

"I hope our adults around the country really take note of the positives our young people are bringing to the table," Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Andrew Melin said.

Many districts say they're encouraging their students to get involved and to push for change. But when it comes to the national walk out planned for Wednesday, March 14, many school leaders say they don't want students leaving school grounds.

Students are planning to leave their classrooms, trading studying for social action, as the country marks one month since the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead.

Melin said he was moved by the Parkland survivors' call to action with gun reform and safety and he says his students are too.

"How could you not be?" Melin asked. "When you start to see these students come to the public and say we're really struggling and we want something done."

Instead of walking out of the building for 17 minutes to honor the 17 victims, he said each middle school and high school came up with its own plans to honor the victims and call for change. He said their voices need to be recognized.

"I felt this is a time where if our students want to make a positive difference in this world, which I know they do, then let's give them that opportunity to do so," he said.

Administrators at Greater Clark and in surrounding districts like New Albany Floyd County, Oldham County and West Clark plan to discipline students who follow the national movement by walking out. Students like freshman Ani Tapp say they need to participate to get lawmakers to make changes.

"Unless we make something that impacts what we're doing at school instead of just writing to them, then they're not going to listen," Tapp, a freshman in Oldham County, Kentucky said.

School shootings are becoming a terrifying reality, she said, and to see change happen you have to be a part of it.

"If this is an issue that you believe in, you have to do something about it," Tapp said. "And you cannot be nervous about what's going to happen because of what you do."

