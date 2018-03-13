LMPD detective charged with domestic assault

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD officers arrested one of their own narcotics detectives on a domestic assault incident, the department announced via Facebook.

Detective William Garrett was arrested on Tuesday, and is charged with 4th Degree Assault (Domestic), Unlawful Imprisonment, and intimidating a witness.

According to the release, Garrett was placed on administrative reassignment pending investigation.

He's been with the department since 2013.

