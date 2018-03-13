Widow of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman criticizes legislators

After the meeting, several lobbyists spoke with lawmakers. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Many police officers and their family members attended a committee meeting in Frankfort where legislators discussed the proposed benefits bill. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Nick Rodman was killed in March 2017. His family is still fighting for benefits. (Source: LMPD)

Ashley Rodman was married to LMPD Officer Nick Rodman, who was killed in the line of duty. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Speaking out publicly for the first time since the death of her police officer husband, Ashley Rodman accused legislators of deliberately holding up a bill that would provide benefits to families of fallen police officers.

"To be honest, I feel like there are some legislative people who are dangling the benefits of widows with this bill 185 because our FOP (Fraternal Order Of Police) is not backing the pension reform bill and workman's comp," Rodman said.

LMPD Officer Nick Rodman was killed in the line of duty in March 2017. His wife and family are still fighting for benefits.

Rodman passed away without filing the necessary paperwork that would entitle his family to a portion of his salary.

Supporters said the benefits bill would fix that by providing 75% of a fallen officer's salary to his spouse and family.

"Our family is not getting taken care of and I know that my husband would be livid if he knew that this was happening," Ashley Rodman told reporters. "And I'm going to be his voice and my family's voice and the voice of all these other widows."

On Tuesday, Rodman and her supporters converged on a committee meeting expecting to see the benefits bill approved -- but it was not discussed.

FOP President Nicolai Jilek expressed frustration: "After being patient and playing by the rules and playing the game for months, in mid-March here we are essentially having to beg for this."

But the tone changed after some private meetings with lawmakers.

"We were given assurances that we have a path forward for this bill to get this bill passed this session," Jilek said.

He did not elaborate on what that path might be.

