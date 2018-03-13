Pedestrian struck, killed on Dixie Highway

Our reporter took this picture of the scene in the distance on Dixie Highway. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Dixie Highway.

Metrosafe confirmed the call came in around 8:16 p.m. Tuesday of a pedestrian struck on Dixie Highway at Watson Lane.

Once on scene, crews found one person deceased.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Police told us the person may have been wearing dark clothing. Investigators do not believe intoxication was a factor in the deadly crash.

No charges will be filed, officers told us.

LMPD and PRP Fire are investigating.

Dixie Highway is shut down in the area and it's unknown when it will reopen.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.