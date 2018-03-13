Pedestrian struck, killed on Dixie Highway

The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
Dixie Highway is shut down in the area, it's unknown when it will reopen.More >>
Dixie Highway is shut down in the area, it's unknown when it will reopen.More >>
Schools and students around the country are answering the call to action about school shootings one month after the deadly attack in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Schools and students around the country are answering the call to action about school shootings one month after the deadly attack in Parkland, Florida.More >>
LMPD Officer Nick Rodman was killed in the line of duty in March 2017. His wife and family are still fighting for benefits.More >>
LMPD Officer Nick Rodman was killed in the line of duty in March 2017. His wife and family are still fighting for benefits.More >>
LMPD officers arrested one of their own narcotics detectives on a domestic assault incident, the department announced via Facebook.More >>
LMPD officers arrested one of their own narcotics detectives on a domestic assault incident, the department announced via Facebook.More >>