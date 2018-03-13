This is 'The Voice!'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One contestant's father escaped Cuba on a raft. Another has never known her dad. A young woman from Des Moines ended up in foster care after her parents dealt with drug addiction. Another feeds pigs on the family farm in Indiana. There's a cancer survivor and a Genius assistant at an Apple store. But they all have one thing in common -- they want to be The Voice.

The hit NBC television show has just about every element you can imagine in a successful program. Comedy with long-time coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and those joining them this season -- Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson. Drama in the voting from viewers and the coaches to determine who advances on the show. An abundance of achieving the American dream. Rags to riches possibilities.

Many of the contestants come from small towns where they've only performed in front of sparse crowds. It's the same story for some who make it on "The Voice" from big cities. They can never break through all the competition in places like the Big Apple.

Some might not have the look. But on "The Voice," you turn a coach's chair only because of how you sound.

With "The Voice," it's not so much about who wins at the end. It's about who wins in the beginning.

Getting picked by a coach does two things: it gives the singer incredible coaching for free, and it gives them notoriety that has to help them when it comes to making money. Even if it just means better-paying gigs at larger venues back in their home area.

Some of the contestants who don't win still end up on tour with the coaches. "The Voice" just never gets old. It's like a Cinderella team making it to the Final Four in college basketball. That hog farmer from New Paris, Indiana, and the young girl who loves the oldies from Stanton, Kentucky, are already winners. They got a chair to turn.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.