Grandfather raising 2 children charged with abuse, endangerment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville grandfather faces a long list of charges, including abuse and endangerment, after police found children living without food, water or electricity.

Lonnie Cassady, 55, was arrested Monday night at his home on Witten Drive in PRP.

Officers were called to check on the children, who were in the custody of Cassady. Police said they are his two grandchildren -- ages two and four.

Police found heroin and Xanax in the home, along with drug residue on a nightstand where the children could reach it. When officers arrived, the side door of the home was wide open.

Cassady was arraigned Tuesday morning and has since been released from jail.

The children have been removed from his care.

