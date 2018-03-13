JCPS creates alternative schools task force

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools announced a new task force Tuesday which would rework the district's alternative schools program.

The new model would create separate schools for middle and high school students.

Right now, JCPS has seven alternative schools. Four of them were included in a facilities plan to swap eight total schools, but the district has backed off that move for now.

"We've stepped back from that for one year to really take a look at how we provide services to our students that really can be centered around things such as mental health, counselors and career and technical education so that we provide better opportunities and better services for our students," Superintendent Marty Pollio said.

The task force meets for the first time this spring. They hope to have recommendations ready for the board by the fall of 2018.

