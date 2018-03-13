New Kentucky Blood Center opens, offers big Thunder Over Louisville prize

It's located just off Preston Highway on Antle Drive in Hillview. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Blood Center opened its brand new donor center in Hillview on Tuesday.

It's located just off Preston Highway on Antle Drive. This is the second center in Louisville.

To celebrate the opening of the new center, The Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) provided funnel cakes, popcorn and Derby Pie. The new KDF mascot was also on hand for hugs and selfies.

"We're the largest FDA licensed facility headquartered in the state," Bill Reed, the Kentucky Blood Center's President and CEO, said. "All the blood collected with the Kentucky Blood Center remains within the commonwealth. We serve from Paducah to Pikeville, everywhere in between, and we know Kentuckians want the blood to remain within the state."

Those who donate blood during the Kentucky Derby Festival will receive a tumbler and a Pegasus Pin. Through April 15, donors will also be entered to win a VIP Thunder Over Louisville Prize Pack, which includes four tickets and a parking pass.

For information on who is eligible to donate blood, and the operating hours of both Kentucky Blood Center locations in Louisville, visit kybloodcenter.org.

