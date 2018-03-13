Charter school policy conversations push ahead despite lack of funding

The board of education will hear more about what the performance expectations could look like and will vote on the policy at the March 27 meeting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At Tuesday night's board of education meeting, Jefferson County Public School officials discussed a draft of policies and procedures for prospective area charter schools.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said JCPS will likely be a model other districts will look at when it comes to developing the rules for their charter schools, so they want to set the standard very high.

"We are farther along, I'm comfortable in saying this, than any other authorizer in the state of Kentucky," Dr. Pollio said.

Talking charter school policies. @JCPSSuper says he’s confident the district is further along than any other authorizer in the state. pic.twitter.com/BrrpSNlv55 — Sara Rivest (@SRivestWAVE3) March 13, 2018

Cassie Blausey was hired as the Director of School Choice to develop the policy, which lays out the approval, renewal, and closure protocols.

"Ultimately, if you have a process that's flimsy, that isn't well thought out, then you run the risk of having charter schools that don't meet expectations and aren't worthy of our kids," Blausey said.

If a charter school isn't filling a void within the district, their contract may not be renewed by the board and the school could close. The application review period is set to begin in April 16.

The board will be responsible for keeping up with how area charter schools are performing, @BradyJCPSBOE asks how much that research will cost the district. pic.twitter.com/a7D7W60Wm2 — Sara Rivest (@SRivestWAVE3) March 13, 2018

But, Blausey says JCPS hasn't received any interest from prospective schools yet.

"One of the issues right now is funding," Blausey said. "There is no set funding, aside from what's in the current budget bill, and without that being addressed I think that makes us very unattractive."

The board will hear more about what the performance expectations could look like and will vote on the policy at their March 27 meeting.

