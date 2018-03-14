March 14, 2018

2018 JDRF Promise Gala - A Night in Gotham City

JDRF is on a mission to end type 1 diabetes. The 2018 JDRF Promise Gala - A Night in Gotham City is set to celebrate the heroes that live with type 1 diabetes everyday.

Through the help of donors and support from partners, JDRF has been able to commit over $2 billion to research.

2018 JDRF Promise Gala – A Night in Gotham City

Saturday, 6-11pm

Louisville Marriott Downtown

280 W Jefferson Street

Live music with the Zach Longoria Project

$350

FORMAL BLACK TIE EVENT

(502) 485-9397

JDRF.org/Kentucky

Sara Rivest

Sara Rivest joined WAVE 3 News as a multi-media journalist in January. She has previously reported in South Bend, Indiana and worked for the assignment desk at a station in Albany, NY. She graduated from the University of Albany in 2014.

