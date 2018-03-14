March 14, 2018

2018 JDRF Promise Gala - A Night in Gotham City
JDRF is on a mission to end type 1 diabetes. The 2018 JDRF Promise Gala - A Night in Gotham City is set to celebrate the heroes that live with type 1 diabetes everyday.
Through the help of donors and support from partners, JDRF has been able to commit over $2 billion to research.
Saturday, 6-11pm
Louisville Marriott Downtown
280 W Jefferson Street
Live music with the Zach Longoria Project
$350
FORMAL BLACK TIE EVENT
(502) 485-9397
Sara Rivest
