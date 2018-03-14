Woman charged with murder in connection to Okolona shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman is facing a murder charge in connection to a double shooting outside of a liquor store that led to the death of one man.

Loren Sparks, 19, is accused of driving the vehicle that was captured on surveillance video in the parking lot of Crown Liquors, located at 5930 Cooper Chapel Road, according to an arrest report.

One of the shooting victims was found in the 8500 block of Preston Highway with a gunshot wound to his face. He was taken to an area hospital and listed in serious condition.

The other victim, Michael Anthony Winters, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Cooper Chapel Road near River Trail Road. He was rushed to University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Another suspect, Edward Joiner, 24, of Shelbyville, is also facing charges in connection to the shooting.

According to Joiner's arrest report, the surveillance video showed him "producing a handgun and firing multiple gun shots into the victim vehicle, striking the (two) victims."

The gun used in the shooting was recovered from the vehicle Sparks was driving, police said.

Investigators also said Sparks assisted in setting up the sale of one pound of marijuana.

Sparks was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Tuesday. In addition to murder she was charged with trafficking in marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

