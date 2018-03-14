Co-defendant in Louisville murder case accepts plea, sentenced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A co-defendant in an ongoing Louisville murder case has been sentenced.

Jacorey Taylor, 19, has been ordered to serve 10 years in prison without probation in connection to the May 2016 murders of Christopher Jones and two teens, Maurice Gordon, 16, and Larry Ordway, 14.

Taylor took a plea deal in January in which he agreed to testify against Brice Rhodes, 27, in exchange for the 10 year sentence or 20 years of probation.

Taylor was indicted in the murders along Rhodes, who is facing additional charges for burning the bodies of the victims.

It was discovered in early February that Rhodes threatened Taylor from jail via note, warning him not to be a rat.

"Go to trial. All they have on you is he say she say that's it," the note read. It ended with Rhodes writing, "Let's clean this up and go home."

Rhodes has yet to accept a plea deal or face sentencing.

