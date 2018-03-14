Resolution to investigate former cop inches closer to passing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who spent more than nine years behind bars for a crime he did not commit asked the Metro Council to hold a detective in his case accountable.

Edwin Chandler's tearful statements came during a Metro Council's Public Safety Committee meeting Wednesday. The committee reviewed a resolution asking the Attorney General to investigate former detective Mark Handy.

"Despicable is one word that I could use," Chandler said.

Jeffrey Clark, whose Meade County murder case was recently dismissed, was also present.

"When it comes to Handy, he seems to have gotten away every time," Clark said.

Handy recently retired from the Jefferson County Sheriff's office.

WAVE 3 News investigated Handy, exposing a documented history of problems with his actions as the detective in three cases, including Chandler's. A total of four murder convictions have been overturned naming Handy as a reason for the rulings.

Wednesday, members of the Public Safety Committee voted unanimously to pass the resolution asking for Attorney General Andy Beshear to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Handy.

Previous attempts by Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine, and the U.S. Attorney, ended with no perjury charges filed against Handy. The Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit closed their case once those two agencies declined to pursue charges.

Handy has not been charged with any crimes, though he has been investigated for perjury. Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine told WAVE 3 News in December he believed there was not enough information to make an indictment against Handy stick.

Chandler says he spoke on Wine's behalf at a political fundraiser. He questions why Wine hasn't gone forward.

"They've definitely failed me," Chandler said.

Our previous investigation showed you emails of an active investigation, but before a key witness was even interviewed, former homicide detective Denny Butler told us the U.S. Attorney's investigation was stopped.

"Why? That's what you have to ask yourself, why?" Clark asked.

The City of Louisville has paid more than $8 million in Chandler's lawsuit. More federal lawsuits are in the pipeline.

Another lawsuit filed by Attorney Sam Aguiar blames the sheriff's office and Sheriff John Aubrey for continuing Handy's employment. That lawsuit is in relation to an eviction case involving Shamaeka Shaw.

Wine's office says they are supportive of another set of eyes on the Handy case.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he would support a resolution asking for Beshear to open a new investigation into Handy.

The resolution now goes to the general council for a vote.

