Wrongfully convicted man asks for detective to be held accountable

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who spent more than nine years behind bars for a crime he did not commit asked the Metro Council to hold a detective in his case accountable.

Edwin Chandler's tearful statements came during a Metro Council's Public Safety Committee meeting Wednesday. The committee reviewed a resolution asking the Attorney General to investigate former detective Mark Handy.

WAVE 3 News investigated Handy, exposing a documented history of problems with his actions as the detective in three cases, including Chandler's. A total of four murder convictions have been overturned naming Handy as a reason for the rulings.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Mark Handy: Ex-detective at center of 4 wrongful convictions turns in his badge

+ List of lawsuits naming Sheriff Deputy Mark Handy may get longer

+ Former detective sued following WAVE 3 News investigation

Handy has not been charged with any crimes, though he has been investigated for perjury. Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine told WAVE 3 News in December he believed there was not enough information to make an indictment against Handy stick.

The City of Louisville has paid more than 8 million dollars in Chandler's lawsuit. More federal lawsuits are in the pipeline.

The resolution calling for a special prosecutor to investigate Mark Handy was approved Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.