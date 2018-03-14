Crews battled large house fire near Mt. Washington

The fire happened on Flatlick Road on Wednesday around 4:50 p.m. (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Several agencies battled a house fire near Mt. Washington on Wednesday afternoon.

The calls of the fire came in to Bullitt County Dispatch and Metrosafe around 4:50 p.m., according to officials.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

When firefighters arrived in the 2900 block of Flatlick Road, they discovered a working house fire.

Everyone was able to make it out of the home safely. Fire officials told us they were also able to save some of their property on the way out.

Flatlick Road was closed as crews tried to save the home, but it has since reopened.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.