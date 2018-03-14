Crews battling house fire near Mt. Washington

Crews are battling the fire. We are on the way to the scene and will update this story. (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Several agencies are battling a house fire near Mt. Washington.

The calls of the fire came in to Bullitt County Dispatch and Metrosafe around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, according to officials.

When firefighters arrived in the 2900 block of Flatlick Road, they discovered a working house fire.

Officials said it is unclear if anyone is inside the home or what caused it. They urge residents to stay away from the area until further notice.

