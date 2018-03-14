911 calls released in death of Shelbyville grandmother, granddaughter

The home is located on Hunting Hills Drive in Shelbyville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Police say Julia Cash-Owens turned the gun on herself after killing her granddaughter. (Source: Family photo)

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Shelby County family said their loved one spent her life taking care of others. Now, they're trying to make sense as to why a horrific scene unfolded at a home Monday afternoon.

The story has rattled an entire community. A grandmother shot her granddaughter who has special needs and then turned the gun on herself. Both of them died.

Neighbors rushed over to help and called 911 when they heard the screams coming from a home on Hunting Hills Drive in Shelbyville on Monday afternoon. Samantha Castillo lived there with her two children and her mother, Julia Cash-Owens, 63. Castillo said her mother shot her daughter, Aurelia Castillo, 14, in the head and then turned the gun on herself.

There were three 911 calls made on Monday; one was from Samantha Castillo, which was very graphic. The other two were from neighbors.

Caller : I'm on hunting hills.

911: Okay.

Caller: You just got a call of suicide.

911: Yes.

Caller: I need an ambulance here because the daughter looks like she has been shot too. She is moving. I have not taken her pulse.

911: Sir?

Caller: Yes.

911: Are you telling me there is a second person that has been shot?

Caller: There is a second person.

911: There is a second person?

Caller: Yes, there is a 14 year old girl.

Cash-Owens died at the scene and Aurelia died at the University Hospital in Louisville. Aurelia suffered from severe cerebral palsy.

The Cash-Owens family said they aren't sure what happened. They said they are very concerned about caregiver exhaustion and also guns in the home. They said Aurelia suffered terrible seizures and had little or no cognitive function.

Shelbyville Police said they have no new information. They are investigating this case as a domestic matter and they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

