911 calls released in death of Shelbyville grandmother, granddaughter

Temperatures will stay steady or even rise slowly after midnight tonight, leading to wake up temperatures near 40 degrees.More >>
John Whitfill, 67, died of blunt force trauma when he collided with a vehicle on Tuesday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin, who has made pension reform his top priority, had quite a bit to say to teachers in opposition to the legislation on a Campbellsville radio show Wednesday.More >>
The story has rattled an entire community. A grandmother shot her granddaughter who has special needs and then turned the gun on herself. Both of them died.More >>
The calls of the fire came in to Bullitt County Dispatch and Metrosafe around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, according to officials.More >>
