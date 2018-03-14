Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway identified

The deadly crash happened Tuesday night on Dixie Highway near Watson Lane. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials have identified a pedestrian killed on Dixie Highway at Watson Lane.

John Whitfill, 67, died of blunt force trauma when he collided with a vehicle on Tuesday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Pedestrian struck, killed on Dixie Highway

Police said the man appeared to have been crossing the road when he was hit. Investigators do not believe the driver who hit him was intoxicated.

The driver did stop and was questioned by officers. No charges will be filed, police said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.