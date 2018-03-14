Details announced for UofL's second round NIT matchup

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men's basketball team will play Middle Tennessee in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

The game will be played at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, March 18. Tip off is at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at just $12 for non-premium seats. Season ticket holders will be get first dibs, and tickets for the public go on sale Thursday at 3 p.m.

Fans can get tickets at the Yum! Center's box office, the UofL Ticket Office near Gate 2 at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, or online at ticketmaster.com.

