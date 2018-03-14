Clarksville man wanted for throwing brick at dog arrested, placed in federal custody

This is a previous mugshot of Joe Ware provided by Clarksville Police. (Source: Clark County Jail)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A man wanted for animal abuse has been arrested in southern Indiana and put into federal custody.

Joe Ware faces animal cruelty charges in Clarksville, Indiana. But he also faces unrelated federal charges that we are working to confirm.

Police transferred him to Ohio to face charges pending there.

Clarksville officials told us Joe Ware was caught on camera throwing a brick at a dog outside his girlfriend's home. The neighbor who took that video also told us Ware kicked the dog like a soccer ball.

It wasn't his dog. The animal had minor injuries, and is now back with its owner in Louisville.

