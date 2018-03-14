Man hit by car on Bardstown Road

MetroSafe said a person was hit by a car on Bardstown Road on Wednesday night. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was hit by a car on Bardstown Road in Louisville on Wednesday night.

It happened near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Buechel Bypass just before 8:30 p.m., MetroSafe confirmed.

The condition of the man is not known. MetroSafe said EMS transported him to University Hospital.

Police told us the driver of the car that hit the man did stop.

No charges are expected.

