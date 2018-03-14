Person hit by car on Bardstown Road

MetroSafe said a person was hit by a car on Bardstown Road on Wednesday night. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was hit by a car on Bardstown Road in Louisville on Wednesday night.

It happened near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Buechel Bypass just before 8:30 p.m., MetroSafe confirmed.

The condition of the person is not yet known. MetroSafe said EMS is on the scene and expects the take the person to the hospital.

We are heading to the scene and will update this story when we learn more.

