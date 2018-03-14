Southern Indiana massage parlor shut down for prostitution, 2 arrested

Two people were arrested during the execution of a search warrant at Sunflower Massage in Columbus. (Source: Columbus Police Dept.)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Two people were arrested when police served a search warrant at a Columbus massage parlor on Wednesday.

Police said they received several tips from the public alleging prostitution was occurring at Sunflower Massage, which is on 25th Street.

During the investigation, an undercover law enforcement officer entered the parlor where police said an employee offered to perform a sexual act in exchange for money.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Columbus Police served a search warrant with the help of the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department and FBI.

The business was previously known as the Blue Bay Health Spa and Massage.

When the ownership and name changed in December, officials confirmed the business did not apply for a new permit.

Sunflower Massage was closed Wednesday using an emergency action order issued by the Columbus Code Enforcement.

