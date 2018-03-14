Nearly 200 Kentucky students will face detention for walkout

South Oldham County High School sophomore Pypar Doan and freshman Ani Tapp said the walkout is only the first step. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LAGRANGE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly 200 middle and high school students in Oldham County participated in the national walkout on Wednesday -- and they will face detention.

According to a district official, 125 North Oldham High students, 12 South Oldham High students and 30 Oldham County High students participated in the walkout.

An estimated 20 to 30 more middle school students also took part.

Principals were instructed to give a minimal punishment, meaning a short detention.

Sixth grader Noah Kavorkian told us being a teenager these days is tough. He and other students frequently talk about school safety concerns.

"There are three types of people," Kavorkian started, "people who make things happen, people who watch things happen and people who wonder what happened."

Noah and his friends at South Oldham Middle School said after recent school shootings in Kentucky and Florida they can't just sit back and wait for another tragedy.

They were some of the youngest students in the Oldham County district to participate in the walkout. Next week, they will each face an afternoon detention, but they told us they don't regret it.

South Oldham County High School sophomore Pypar Doan and freshman Ani Tapp took part too.

"Walked out of the front doors, right past my principal and my assistant principal," Doan said. "It was nerve racking. I counted down the seconds until 10 a.m. and then when I finally did stand up and walk out, it was like 'ahhh.'"

But, they said this was only step one.

"We will not be complicit," Tapp said. "There's so much more to us than our phones and texting and all the stuff that kids these days are doing."

