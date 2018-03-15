Who is Mona Bismarck and what is she wearing?

Bismarck was also dressed in the best. Her wardrobe is on display at the museum until July 29. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Mona Bismarck was born in Louisville and went on to become the richest woman in the country. (Source: Frazier History Museum)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you thought Academy Award winning actress Jennifer Lawrence was the biggest celebrity from Louisville ever featured at the Frazier History Museum -- you might be wrong.

Mona Bismarck was born in Louisville in 1897 and went on to become the world's greatest figure in high fashion, and the richest woman in America.

The exhibit is called "The Magnificent Mona Bismarck." And for about 50 years, Bismarck lived the life and wore the styles that had the world talking.

>> More Community news on wave3.com

Born in the shadows of Churchill Downs, this daughter of a horse trainer dominated the world of high fashion and traveled in circles most only dream of.

"The thing that I find quite strange is that most people don't know that she's from Louisville and I think that's fascinating," Stephanie Wood, researcher for London's Victoria and Albert Museum, said.

In the 1930s, Bismarck was named three times the "Best Dressed Woman in the World" and made the "International Best-Dressed" list nine times.

Married to Harrison Williams, the country's richest man, she could afford it.

The dresses, some from the greatest designers of the time, and the life of Mona Bismarck are on display in an exhibit at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ CBD oil: Is it legal in Kentucky?

+ Pass the Cash: 27-year-old with cancer gets money for medical bills

+ This is 'The Voice!'

Bismarck's Louisville roots might be evident in her taste for bright pastel colors.

"Pale pinks and pale greens, the whole spectrum of pinks from magenta to rose," curator Scott Rogers said. "Like we would see women wearing to the Derby."

The exhibit will be on display until July 29.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.