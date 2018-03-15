How to get a discounted ride on St. Patrick’s Day

The Safe Ride KY coalition is offering $20,000 worth of safe ride discounts on St. Patrick’s Day. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – St. Patrick’s Day is Saturday and one initiative is hoping to keep drunk drivers off the roadways by offering a discount on safe rides.

The Safe Ride KY coalition is offering $20,000 worth of discounts.

People can get $20 off a safe ride by using the code SAFERIDEKY2018 in Lyft and CityScoot apps.

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association, Buzick Construction, CityScoot, Independent Stave Company, Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, Louisville Metro Councilman Brandon Coan, Louisville Metro Police Department, Lyft and Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Kentucky partnered with Safe Ride KY for the discounts.

The offer is valid from March 17 to 4 a.m. on March 18.

