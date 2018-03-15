St. Patrick's Day 2018 fun and freebies

Many businesses are getting in on the fun by offering deals and themed treats.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's that time of the year again! Time to find your luck and have some St. Patrick's Day fun. Many businesses are getting in on the fun by offering deals and themed treats.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ How to get a discounted ride on St. Patrick’s Day

+ CBD oil: Is it legal in Kentucky?

+ Real-Time Brackets: Change your picks DURING the games!

Krispy Kreme: Their iconic Original Glazed doughnut turns green on March 16 and 17.

Baskin Robbins: Celebrate all things Irish with free samples of their Mint Chip n' OREO Cookie Milkshake on Saturday, March 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations.

Sonic Drive-In: Turns out that St. Patrick's Day is also National Corn Dog Day (yes, that's a thing). The restaurant is offering 50 cent corn dogs on Saturday, March 17.

McDonald's: The Shamrock Shake is back! The green treat is only $2 on McDonald's Dollar Menu. Some of the money made from the treat goes to support local Ronald McDonald Houses. Want to know where to find one? Download the Shamrock Shake Finder on your smartphone.

Join Locust Grove for a special party with Irish treats and tea to celebrate their Irish-born founder, William Croghan. The event runs on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pre-paid reservations required; call 897-9845.

The Hibernians of Louisville will remember 1855's Bloody Monday. A time of remembrance will turn to revelry as you head to Patrick O'Shea's for live music and prizes. It begins at 3 p.m.

Laugh the night away with Improv Anonymous's Patty's Pregame. The fun starts at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 16 at Four Pegs Beer Lounge on Goss Avenue.

Chili's is offering $5 Irish Margaritas all month long.

Head to Irish Rover on Saturday for fun at their Tent Party from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Those under 21-years-old must be accompanied by a parent. The restaurant is accepting reservations of parties of five or more. The line-up includes Cloigheann, Hewn from the Mountain, McClanahan Irish Dancers at 5 p.m. and the Rashers.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Molly Malone's in St. Matthews. Their fun starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday and lasts through 4 a.m. Sunday. Or hit up Molly Malone's Highlands for their festivities which start at 10 a.m. and end at 2 a.m.; the Derby Boys play at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.