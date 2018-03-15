WAVE 3 News Editorial - March 15, 2018: Uplifting Our Community

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A year ago this month a group that called itself The Steering Committee for Action on Louisville’s Agenda was formed.

The agenda its members wanted to work on was reducing violent crime, fixing the Jefferson County Public Schools system, and increasing the number of direct flights at the Louisville International Airport. Impressive focus and more power to them – even if the members of the group have been called power-brokers.

We should all want to uplift our community. It would be great if more groups formed and tackled issues to make this a better place in which to live and work. There is no shortage of challenges – racism, poverty, gun violence, opioid addiction, infrastructure, litter – for starters.

>> Click for previous WAVE 3 News Editorials

The more engaged our community is the better. There are enough problems to address. One group can’t possibly deal with them all.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.