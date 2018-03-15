SWAT standoff ends near Iroquois High School; suspect in custody

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A nearly five-hour standoff ended when a police SWAT team took a suspect into custody Thursday afternoon.

It's not clear why the unidentified man barricaded himself inside a home near Iroquois High School, prompting the standoff just before noon in the 1400 block of Arling Avenue.

The man will face charges, police confirmed.

No other details were immediately available.

