Space movie prop, video game? No, it’s a UPS simulator

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Whether it’s a hail storm or flock of birds, anything can come at a pilot when they're in the air.

“UPS places the highest emphasis on the safety of our airline and our people,” UPS President Brendan Canavan said.

UPS has a 28,000-square foot facility in the works to house three new simulators dedicated to preparing pilots for the unexpected.

“We're really designing this facility with the idea of expansion,” UPS Director of Training Roger Quinn said.

UPS held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the construction.

They’re investing in three new Level D flight simulators. It's the highest level of full flight simulation, or SIM, currently available.

UPS let WAVE 3 News operate real SIM ahead of Thursday’s press conference.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ UPS launches non-stop flight from Louisville to Dubai

+ "Queen of the Skies": UPS Airlines orders 18 more jets

+ UPS offers Saturday pickup, delivery in Louisville Metro

On the inside, the SIM looks and truly feels just like a real plane, or at least a really good video game.

Pilots steer with their feet while on the ground and use their hands in the air. That was a tough concept to grasp. I was a bit heavy-handed during turns, causing alarms to go off inside the SIM.

Satellite imagery makes everything look as real as possible inside the SIM. I flew over a virtual downtown Louisville and Ohio River on a sunny afternoon.

However, most UPS pilots practice with night vision.

“Because we fly and come in at midnight and leave at four in the morning,” Captain Scott Mundy said. “(Then) go to some places at six or seven in the morning.”

Captain Mundy helped guide me through the SIM as I shouted and laughed my way through flying. If it weren’t for Mundy, I would have probably crashed.

UPS has more 2,750 pilots. New pilots spend eight weeks in the SIM before they get in the air.

It was clear I needed way more practice than that, but I did manage to land the SIM safely on the ground.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.