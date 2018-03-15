Kerry Porter: Following wrongful conviction, exoneree aims to help others

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For Kerry Porter, things are starting to sink in.

Porter this week was awarded a $7.5 million settlement from the city of Louisville for spending 11 years in prison for a murder he did not commit.

His attorney, Elliot Slosar, shared with him the image of the check his office had just received on Wednesday.

Porter served 11 years for the 1996 murder of Tyrone Camp. He was exonerated in 2011, and his case was finally resolved this week.

"This is my first time becoming a millionaire and it don't come with a handbook," Porter told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday. "I don't got that one yet."

Slosar is making sure his client meets with a financial advisor to assist him with managing the money, but Porter said he doubts he will stay in Kentucky.

"As much as I love it, I think it's in my best interest to leave," Porter said. "The threats on my life mainly."

Porter said he fears the real killer will come after him. In fact, the same day he signed his settlement, he also signed a will, and said that -- combined with the memories of prison -- make it difficult to sleep.

"I ain't no more hollow," Porter said. "My whole inside ripped up, period. I doubt I'll ever get it back."

Since he was exonerated in 2011, Porter has spent seven years trying to prove his innocence and getting the city to recognize the mistake. He has papers scattered throughout his home, tucked away in numerous bags and boxes.

"I knew this day was coming and it's been overwhelming," he said.

Porter added that after years of learning about the legal system, he now wants to help others wrongfully convicted.

"I'm giving my life to help others not to be a Kerry Porter," he said. "So I'm not going to stop learning."

He admitted his drug addiction led to the burglaries and thefts for which he served time, and with some of his money, Porter plans to start a camp for teens before they make mistakes.

"I can teach them survival skills, including learning the law, how to be responsible, paying bills, write a resume, everything educational as far as survival is concerned," Porter said.

Porter also said he plans to buy some motorcycles.

